Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.88.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $21.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.12. 1,943,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,521. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

