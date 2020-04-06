Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 5th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $37.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,284. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.14. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

