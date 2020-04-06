Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $462.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.