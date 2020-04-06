Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) recently:

4/2/2020 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $655.00 to $545.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $622.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $665.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $665.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $462.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.