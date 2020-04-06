Invacare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,905% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,745. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Invacare’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -4.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Invacare by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invacare by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invacare by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

