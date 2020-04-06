Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $6.04 on Monday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

