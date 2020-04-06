Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 6th (ADM, CAG, CW, DG, LTHM, MLND, MMP, NSP, TIGO, WWD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 6th:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have declined in the past three months. The company is witnessing year-over-year decline in adjusted operating profit at Carbohydrate Solutions segment for a while. Moreover, rise in SG&A expenses and increased interest expenses remain concerns. However, the company’s progress on its three strategic pillars including optimize, drive and growth look encouraging. Its Readiness goals of driving business growth, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience are also well on track. Further, it is benefiting from strength in the Nutrition segment. These factors have aided quarterly results in the past few quarters. Consequently, it delivered the fourth straight quarter of positive sales surprise and second straight quarter of earnings surprise in fourth-quarter 2019.”

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conagra’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost after the third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release, wherein management said that it expects to exceed its previously-issued forecasts for fiscal 2020. Incidentally, the company’s fourth quarter to-date performance is gaining from solid shipments and consumption in the domestic retail business, stemming from coronavirus. This has helped the company counter softness in its foodservice business. Apart from this, Conagra has been benefiting from Pinnacle Foods’ inclusion, focus on snacks and frozen categories, and portfolio refinement efforts. To this end, its Sold businesses, however, weighed on the third-quarter show, wherein earnings and sales fell year over year and lagged the consensus mark. Input cost inflation is also a concern.”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market. Ample scope for increased nuclear power adoption worldwide should boost Curtiss-Wright’s power segment. Curtiss-Wright provides Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCPs) and control rod drive mechanisms to China'sWestinghouse AP1000 reactor. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, cheap natural gas price may hurt the near-term prospects of nuclear power industry, thereby affecting the company’s growth. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak people are shopping essential items rather than making discretionary purchases, as a result the company is witnessing huge demand. Looking ahead, the company provided a decent fiscal 2020 view. However, we remain concerned about margins going forward. Higher SG&A costs due to startup expenses and other investments may keep margins under pressure in the short run.”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1.2 billion this year, targeting annual distribution growth of 3%. Magellan Midstream expects its refined products pipeline shipments to expand nearly 10% in 2020 driven by the benefits from the recent growth projects. However, the recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high debt burden, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insperity remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month. Its consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with rising operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. The company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has target price on the stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at Wood & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

