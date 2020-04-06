Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (1COV, BAS, BAYN, BNR, FPE, GOOS, GXI, LIN, LXS, PLD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $50.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

