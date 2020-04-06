Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (ADI, AFX, B4B3, BC, BEI, BIG, BLD, BLMN, BNR, CACC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $140.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $44.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $100.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $190.00 to $160.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $175.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.70 ($21.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $66.00 to $55.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $59.00 to $43.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $60.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $190.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $131.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $28.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.25 ($9.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €42.20 ($49.07) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $160.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €2.10 ($2.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $9.50 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $8.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €60.50 ($70.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

