Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AHT, AOX, APF, ARL, ASCL, BDEV, BEI, BHP, BKG, BT.A)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,675 ($35.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €18.40 ($21.40) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €3.60 ($4.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $272.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 123 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €2.75 ($3.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Longbow Research from $50.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €25.50 ($29.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $46.50 to $33.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,390 ($18.28). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $650.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $132.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $128.00 to $137.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

