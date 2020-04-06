Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Air China (AIRYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air China (OTCMKTS: AIRYY):

4/5/2020 – Air China was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Air China was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Air China was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Air China was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Air China was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Air China was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Air China stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.92. Air China Ltd has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

