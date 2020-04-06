Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

4/3/2020 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $135.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/11/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

