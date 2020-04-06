Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

3/16/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $200.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $152.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a pure-play producer in the Permian basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. In the Midland basin, it has the largest acreage position with operations across 750,000 gross acres. The firm has roughly 20,000 drilling sites in the area that are likely to provide it with significant oil volumes for decades, without sacrificing the output pace. The company expects Permian production in 2019 to have increased significantly year over year, despite lower capital spending. However, rising production costs are hurting the company’s bottom line. Also, the company’s adjusted free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was negative $525 million, which reflects weakness in operations. Moreover, the company has a lower dividend yield than the industry. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/9/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PXD opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

