Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently:

3/31/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

3/25/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/20/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/19/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $113.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

3/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from to .

3/3/2020 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Ross Stores had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/26/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ROST opened at $74.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

