Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently:

4/3/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $383.00 to $330.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $380.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $304.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $17.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,806. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get ServiceNow Inc alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.