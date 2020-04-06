Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX):

4/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to . They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIX traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $904.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,185,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

