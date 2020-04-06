Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/26/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/18/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/19/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2020 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

