Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AMETEK (AME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AMETEK (NYSE: AME):

4/3/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from to .

3/30/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/3/2020 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AME opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

