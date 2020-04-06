Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $144.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported fiscal first quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company’s strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions was positive. Further growing power design wins benefited the company during the reported quarter. Additionally, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem contributed well. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G which places it well in the communication market. Further, its customer centric approach is a tailwind. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/19/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,186 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

