Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CF Industries (CF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CF Industries (NYSE: CF):

4/2/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/13/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/18/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

2/14/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

2/14/2020 – CF Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

