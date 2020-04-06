Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

4/3/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/18/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/13/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.95 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

