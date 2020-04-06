Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/27/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/13/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/24/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

USB stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Colony Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

