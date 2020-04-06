Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS: WKCMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2020 – Wacker Chemie had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/20/2020 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – Wacker Chemie was downgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Wacker Chemie had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/21/2020 – Wacker Chemie had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

WKCMF traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $51.09. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

