Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AIR, ARIX, ARW, ATYM, BAB, BEI, BOO, BOY, CERP, CIN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:
Airbus (EPA:AIR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.
City of London Group (LON:CIN) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
GVC (LON:GVC) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Innovaderma (LON:IDP) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
LXi REIT (LON:LXI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Nestlé (VTX:NESN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 548 ($7.21).
Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Reach (LON:RCH) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
S & U (LON:SUS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Spectris (LON:SXS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.