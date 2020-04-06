Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AIR, ARIX, ARW, ATYM, BAB, BEI, BOO, BOY, CERP, CIN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.

City of London Group (LON:CIN) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

LXi REIT (LON:LXI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 548 ($7.21).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Reach (LON:RCH) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

S & U (LON:SUS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

