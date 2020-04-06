Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (BAM, BAMXF, BANF, BCO, BDGE, BFST, BILL, GVDNY, MSFT, PEY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

