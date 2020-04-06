Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (BAMXF, BIP, BKR, CASY, DDAIF, DO, EONGY, ETN, FANG, GCTAF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Gamesa von 14,00 auf 13,70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo kurzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise und den olpreisschock seine Schatzungen fur den Kapitalgutersektor. Dem Windkraftanlagenhersteller Siemens Gamesa stehe 2020 Margendruck bevor./tav/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

