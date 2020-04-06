Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

4/6/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to . They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/10/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/24/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

2/24/2020 – Crocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

