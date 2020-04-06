Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €77.90 ($90.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) on Monday, hitting €65.50 ($76.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 1 year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

