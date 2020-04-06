Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.30 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $13.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FCX stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

