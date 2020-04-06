Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IDEX (IEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEX (NYSE: IEX) recently:

3/31/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/20/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $164.00.

3/13/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2020 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, IDEX stands to gain from solid product portfolio, diversified business structure, execution capabilities and growth investments. Also, its acquisitive nature and policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks are boons. Recently, it agreed to acquire Flow Management Devices. In fourth-quarter 2019, IDEX’s earnings and sales lagged respective estimates by 1.48% and 1.39%. The company expects industrial markets to be challenging in the first half of 2020. Organic sales will likely be down 2% to flat in 2020 and adjusted earnings will likely be down 4% to up 1%. For the first quarter, organic sales will likely decline 4-5%. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, the consensus estimates have been lowered for 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $124,464,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

