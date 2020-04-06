Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently:

4/2/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/23/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $468,494,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

