Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/19/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/6/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 45 ($0.59). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:TLW traded up GBX 6.82 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 24.11 ($0.32). The stock had a trading volume of 141,601,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of $339.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Tullow Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.49.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

