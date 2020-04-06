Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol (EC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) recently:

4/6/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/19/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/16/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.10 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:EC opened at $11.16 on Monday. Ecopetrol SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

