Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

4/6/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/20/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $362.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $358.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $317.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $19.63 on Monday, hitting $204.41. 598,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

