Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

4/3/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ford’s focus toward bigger vehicles including SUVs and trucks are boosting top-line growth. The company’s attempts to build a winning portfolio by launching models of autonomous and electric vehicles are commendable. The firm’s $11- billion restructuring program bodes well for the long term prospects. However, is likely to strain the company’s near-term financials. Also, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the auto giant to withdraw its guidance and suspend dividend payouts. Further, the company’s margins in international markets including the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are declining. The company expects these challenges to prevail this year as well. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

3/24/2020 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/18/2020 – Ford Motor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

2/6/2020 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of F stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

