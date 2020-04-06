Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lennox International (LII)

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lennox International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/17/2020 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $194.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $170.96 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

