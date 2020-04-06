Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

4/1/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

3/4/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/24/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

2/20/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

MS stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

