Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $113.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

3/31/2020 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $114.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $4.47 on Monday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,472. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

