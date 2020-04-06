Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Grid (NGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Grid (NYSE: NGG) recently:

4/3/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/27/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/19/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

3/10/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

3/4/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

2/20/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

2/12/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 407,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.

Get National Grid plc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.