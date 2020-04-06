Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) recently:

4/2/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/16/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/16/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/13/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

3/11/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/3/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,911. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

