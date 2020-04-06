Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,958,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

