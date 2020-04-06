Investors Buy Large Volume of Magnachip Semiconductor Call Options (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,638 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 628 call options.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.46. 16,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,711. The firm has a market cap of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.29. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

