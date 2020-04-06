Investors Buy Large Volume of National-Oilwell Varco Call Options (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,575 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

