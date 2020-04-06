Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,121 call options.

ADM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. 341,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

