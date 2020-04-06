Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 3,255 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

IMMU stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 26,607,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from to in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

