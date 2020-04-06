Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 4,196 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,720. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

