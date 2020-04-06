Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $8.10 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 123.2% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $6,261.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,352,867 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

