InVitae Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InVitae in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

InVitae stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

