Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Position Lifted by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,977 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up about 5.4% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 50.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 206.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,421,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,923,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,930. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

