ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $297,066.50

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, ION has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a total market capitalization of $297,066.50 and approximately $202.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005789 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,541,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,641,128 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

